The maiden edition of Village Arts & Film Festival (VILLAFFEST) will hold just a week before Christmas in Owerri, Imo State.

According to Kelechi Eke, founder/director, VILLAFFEST, the event aims at showcasing arts and screening of films from eight countries including Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, and United States of America.

Eke further revealed that the festival, which will have filmmakers, artists, dancers and culture workers in attendance, would open with a tour of the city and ends with an awards ceremony holding at Beland, Owerri.

“VILLAFFEST seeks to celebrate Africa’s cultural vibrancy through indigenous arts and films for the preservation of the people’s culture. I am hosting the festival in my hometown, Owerri because I want to put the southeast on the world map of film festivals,” he said.

Notable movie practitioners like Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Fred Amata, Okey Bakassi, Anne Njemanze, Angela Phillips, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Andy Boyo and others will be at the festival.