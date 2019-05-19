From May 6 -10, world-renowned camera manufacturer, Canon, partnered with nation’s foremost film school, PEFTI, to impact training on students, aspiring filmmakers, industry practitioners, and camera enthusiasts. The participants were trained on modern DSLR filmmaking and music video production, though three practical workshops.

The free workshops, which held at PEFTI campus, Ajao Estate, Lagos, were conducted by Canon trainers including Andrew Emil from Egypt, Rodney Quarcoo from Ghana, and Nigerian Meji Alabi, who has directed several music videos such as Fever by Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, Assurance by Davido, and Right Now by Seyi Shay.

The week culminated in the premiere of short films and a music video that were produced during the workshops, where participants were also awarded Canon/PEFTI certificates.

Commenting on the programme, Abiola Adenuga, PEFTI’s Managing Director says: “We appreciate the continued partnership between PEFTI and Canon because we are able to enlighten Nigerians about state-of-the-art equipment and software that are immensely beneficial to PEFTI students, and Nigerian entertainment industry as a whole. Technology has simplified the filmmaking process; regular training and workshops like this ensure we remain ahead.”