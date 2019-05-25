Since she veered into film production last year, fast-rising actress, Ijenebe Anwuri, has earned for herself some recognition.

Now, Anwuri alongside Kenneth Okolie have completed work on a new film, A fool and A Lover. Written and produced by Anwuri, the romantic comedy is directed by Saheed Apanpa and features Bimbo Ademoye, Gloria Young and other top acts.

A fool and A Lover tells the story of a young lady who is bent on finding love. She assumes that every man she comes across is Mr. Right but unfortunately, her supposed Mr. Right is in love with his Miss Right. It’s a funny twist, and this makes the film a must-watch for all.

“I believe A Fool and a Lover will surpass expectations. For me, being a producer has been really hectic, more hectic than acting, but it is more interesting than I thought. That is the fun part actually. Producing has given me an insight into filmmaking, and combining both has changed my orientation about Nollywood,” she gushed.