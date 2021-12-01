Nigeria’s quest for Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) received a boost recently , with the successful hosting of the Foreign Investment Network FIN Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum as key leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged over $2 billion investment in the nation’s mining sector

The commitment was made by the Office of the Past ruler of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa, during the 2021 Edition of FIN Women Africa – UAE Trade and Investment Forum, Award & Exhibition in Dubai. The donations, according to Khalifa and Global Peace Ambassador, United Nations, Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, was to further cement the close trade and bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who was one of the key speakers at the event, canvassed for more investments in Nigeria. He added that Nigeria remains the strongest economy in Africa and open for more business opportunities.

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, also delivered a special address at the Dubai World Expo 2021, with the theme “Investment in the Nigerian Gold Sector: Opportunities in the Gold Value Chain” in Abu Dhabi.

The minister, who was honoured with the “Excellence in Public Service Award,” by FIN-Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum Dubai, expressed gratitude to Khalifa over the amount he pledged for Nigeria’s sustainable development drive.

Ogah also disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was determined to consolidate on the gains of diversification as it forms the critical backbone of industrialisation.

The Expo, had participants from over 200 countries, and provided the opportunity to showcase the potential of the Nigerian minerals sector on Dubai soil with special emphasis on gold and other precious minerals abundant in Nigeria.

In her address at the event, the Chairman of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, said Africa is one of the most important markets for the UAE.

She explained that the event was designed to consolidate and expand business and investment synergy between Africa and the United Arab Emirate (UAE), open windows of opportunities where international investors and project financing institutions can connect with existing infrastructure and investments gaps in Africa.

According to her, the Africa-UAE Investment Forum has the sole purpose of opening the doors of the African continent to International investors from the Middle East.

She said, “Just recently, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, singled out Africa as one of the most promising business partners for Dubai in the coming years.

“According to data recently released by UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Trade, UAE’s overall trade with six non-Arab African countries like Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa and Tanzania reached US$ 8 billion in 2020.

“ the UAE – COMESA (Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sudan, Eswatini, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe) trade volume is expected to attract an estimated 600 million consumers by 2025.

