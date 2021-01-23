All roads led to Agbudu, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, on January 7, 2021, as one of the illustrious sons of the town was being committed to Mother Earth.

High Chief Martins Ude, popularly known as ‘Agu Highest’ was only 60 years old when he passed on. But his achievements border on the legendary. He was a wealthy businessman, who touched all and sundry with his resources. Philanthropy was second nature to him. No wonder the entire town, as well as people from far and near, turned out to bid him farewell.

Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, the Omelunyi 1 of Agunese, Ezeani 111 of Mmaku, Ogilishi Igbo, proved to be a true friend to Agu Highest, both in life and death. He invited his chiefs from far and near, to be part of the final farewell. And in the number was the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, who is the Nwanne di Namba (Brother from Another Mother) of Mmaku Kingdom.

Chiefs came from all over Enugu, Abuja, Imo and Kogi states, among others. And Igwe Nevobasi hosted them all, ferrying them in style from the Enugu Airport In Rolls Royce and Bentley cars. The Igwe is an international businessman, blessed tremendously by God.

The burial was like a carnival, though all the safety protocols of COVID-19 were still observed. Funeral Mass was at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Agbudu, while interment held at the home of the deceased, in Ibite-Agbudu.

Agu Highest was blessed with faithful and committed friends, one of whom was Hon. U.S.A Igwesi, a former Member of the House of Representatives. He headed the burial committee, and did a yeoman’s job in ensuring that everything went well.

The widow, Anthonia Ifeoma Ude, and her children were perfect pictures of sorrow, blended with equanimity, as they received all those who had joined them to do the ‘last dance’ with their husband and father. Agu Highest touched many lives, and the family apparently got some succor from seeing his friends at the event.

Tributes came from all walks of life for the departed. Federal Government, State Government, the legislature, friends and relations. Agu Highest has departed, and he did it in a blaze of glory.