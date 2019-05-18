Another pulsating LaLiga season ends on Sunday with week 38 matches scheduled for live broadcast on GOtv. All the games, which kick off at 7pm, will be broadcast to GOtv Plus and Max subscribers.

Barcelona, who retained the title with three games to spare, travel to Eibar. The Catalan side, managed by Ernesto Valverde, will aim to increase their tally of wins to 27 matches. A win will also be a morale booster ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Valencia next week. But Eibar will want to delight their fans with a shock win and hope to finish in the top half of the table.

Atletico Madrid, who cannot finish lower than second, are also away at Levante. Los Rojiblancos have won their last three games and will want to end the season on a high with a possible 78 points. The game will also serve as an emotional send-off for their captain, Diego Godin, and Antoine Griezmann, who shockingly announced during the week that he was leaving the club. Levante, on the other hand, just managed to survive relegation and will hope to finish the season with a win.

However, the contest for Spain’s final UEFA Champions League spot is where all eyes will be.

Valencia and Getafe, main rivals for the spot, are tied on 58 points, but the former has a better head-to-head. Valencia moved up to fourth last weekend after defeating Alaves, while the previous occupants, Getafe, lost to Barcelona.

Los Ches travel to Real Valladolid, knowing that a victory would secure the ticket for them. Coach Marcelino will bank on his stars, Daniel Parejo and Rodrigo, to ensure his team’s return to the high table of the European game. Getafe are at home to Villareal at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where they will hope for a win and a Valencia loss to claim the final UCL spot.

With their tally of 56 points, sixth-placed Sevilla are the outsiders for a fourth-place finish. They need to defeat Athletic Bilbao at home and hope that Valencia and Getafe drop points in their respective clashes.

There is also an unresolved relegation battle. Girona are currently 18th position on 37 points, while Celta Vigo are just three points ahead. Even if Girona win their game away at Alaves, a win for Celta Vigo at home against Rayo Vallecano will automatically condemn the Catalan-based team to Spain’s second division. However, Girona can still survive, but will have to score more than six goals while hoping that Celta Vigo lose by the same number of goals.

Other games to be broadcast include Real Madrid versus Real Betis and Espanyol versus Real Sociedad.