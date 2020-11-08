Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Students of Delta State University (DELSU), Oleh Campus have called for a thorough investigation into the death of a final year law student, Jeffery Omatseyi who reportedly drown at the swimming pool of a hotel in the neighbouring Irri community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The students made the call during a candle light procession to mourn their departed colleague.

Adorning black attires, the aggrieved students also bore placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions include ‘Itsekiri and Ijaw boy no fit let go for shallow part of swimming pool,’ ‘Your pool is not Sambisa forest,’ ‘Fish no de die for water,’ ‘Give us Jeffery,’ ‘Ehere your C.C.T.V?’ ‘Show us what happened,’ and ‘We have questions, give us answers’.

Expressing pain over the sudden death of the student, the president of Student Union Government of DELSU, Oleh campus, Comrade O. Innocent said aggrieved students of the institution want to know the cause of death.

He maintained that the statement from the hotel management and the police were conflicting, noting that Ijaw boy cannot die in a swimming pool of two feet.

He said: “Is it possible for Ijaw man to die in swimming pool? They should tell us what happened to him. The incident happened Friday and the body now deposited at the mortuary.

“Justice must prevail, we want to know how our colleague died. Jeffery is to graduate in few weeks time but suddenly lost his life at G.12 hotel swimming pool. All students should stay away from that hotel.”

Also speaking, a 500 level law student, Emeni Fidel, said “Jeffery was a friend and was popular among the students. The circumstances surrounding his death is not known which is why justice must be done. We want to know the truth about his death.”

Provost of the institution, Professor Ifoghale Amata said he has appealed to the students to remain calm, assuring that justice would prevail.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the death of the student, and added that the matter was being investigated.

Daily Sun learnt that Oleh campus is one of the three campuses of DELSU with the other two at Anwai, near Asaba and Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Oleh campus is host to the university’s Faculty of Law.