Judex Okoro, Calabar

A final year student of Electrical Engineering Department of the Cross River State University of Technology (CURTECH) was shot dead yesterday by suspected rival cult group.

Identified as James, he was shot at about 12noon shortly after writing his first semester examination held at the old Engineering block, Calabar campus.

The incident has thrown the entire institution into panic as a good number of students had taken off for fear of reprisal.

A witness, Idoreyen Essien, who spoke with our correspondent on phone, said James’ assailants were seen hovering around with dark goggles and pretending to be busy with their phones, not knowing that they were targeting him.

“On sighting James coming out from the examination hall at old Engineering block, they shot three times but the bullets could not penetrate him.

“And suspecting that James must have have fortified himself with a native bullet proof, popularly known as odeshi, his attackers hacked him down with machete and axe until they ensured he gave up the ghost before they vamoosed,” he said.

Sources close to the department said that on learning that a student had been killed at the Electrical Engineering Department, some lecturers announced in various halls were final year students were writing examination that anybody who is a cult member had better submit their answer sheets and find their way.

Following the announcements, suspected cultists hurriedly submitted their answer sheets and moved out in groups.

The source further said shortly after the killing of James, different gangs wearing black T-shirts and different faze-caps in different colours, have invaded the school perhaps for reprisal.

Confirming the incident, the Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said the killing if the final year student in CRUTECH is cult- related and the Divisional Police Officer of Efut, Mbukpa has deposited his body in the mortuary.

She said the command has deployed security men there just as investigation has already started.

The Public Relations Officer of CRUTECH, Mr Onen Onen, could not be reached as he was said to be out of town.