From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have shot dead a 500-level student from the Faculty of Engineering, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

The incident, which occurred about 9:00 am Thursday, caused pandemonium in the institution and temporarily disrupted ongoing final year students’ examinations.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, whose name could not be ascertained at press time, was shot dead in a canteen within the premises of Management Science, where he was said to have gathered with friends for ‘good time’.

Sources from the university disclosed that one of the students behind the dastardly act is a 200-level student from the Department of Management.

An eyewitness, who declined to be mentioned, also noted that the final year victim was shot point black in the head, adding that the incident happened when students were set for their examination.

He said that the killer students were on the move to pull out of the crime scene before internal security operatives arrested the second year Management student suspected to be involved in the killing.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said Police had arrested a suspect and launched a manhunt to arrest other fleeing suspects.

‘I can confirm the incident this morning, at Rivers State University. One of the suspects who killed him has been arrested.

‘The Commissioner of Police has launched a manhunt on the fleeing suspects. They will be fished out. There is calm in the school. We have restored normalcy,’ he said.