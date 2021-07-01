From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A final year Political Science student of the University of Benin has been reportedly shot dead a few hours after writing his final examination.

The student, whose identity was given as Augustine Izu, was said to have been trailed to his off campus hostel at 5, Image Street, off Federal Road, Ugbowo, Benin City, by his assailants and shot dead in his room.

The assailants, four in number, were said to be fully masked-up when they carried out the shooting in the presence of the deceased’s friend, Emeka Walter, who was also said to have been hit by a bullet in the arm.

Similarly, another student of the university, Joshua Oginigbo, a student of Computer Engineering, was reportedly shot, on Tuesday, by gunmen.

The student said to be in critical condition was said to have been shot on the head around the June 12 Secretariat at the university campus and currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

It was learnt that both shootings are cult-related.

‎Confirming the incidents, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs, assured that the assailants would be brought to book.

