Emma Njoku

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham is on cloud nine after his England call-up for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Czech Republic.

Abraham and Fikayo Timori had been in the news since the start of the season amid Nigeria’s interest to have the duo declare their allegiance to the country of their fathers.

England head coach, Gareth Southgate, yesterday named the duo for the matches and should they feature for the Three Lions in any of the competitive matches, they would have been tied to the 1966 world champions and no longer eligible to play for Nigeria.

Both players were on duty for Chelsea, on Wednesday, in their 2-1 victory against Victor Osimhen’s Lille of France in the Euro Champions League group stage fixture.

Abraham took to Twitter yesterday, to express his excitement at the England call-up and said: “Always proud to get the @Englandcallup. Congrats boys,” the languid striker stated with a picture of himself with Tomori, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley (who is also born of a Nigerian father, Mr Peter Efanga).

The message and picture was accompanied by that of a blue heart.

Interestingly, another player of Nigerian descent, Dele Ali, was dropped from the Three Lions squad for the forthcoming Euro qualifiers against Bulgaria and Czech Republic.

Nigeria will play an international friendly against Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium, on October13.