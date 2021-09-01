The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has designated Anambra as a full fledged oil producing state, but said it will only benefit from the 13 per cent derivation once it starts the commercial production of crude oil.

A letter of approval by the agency signed by its secretary, M. B. Shehu, and addressed to Governor Willie Obiano, said six oil wells have been attributed to the state and that their production would entitle the state to revenues as granted other oil producing states.

The oil acreages are Nzam -1; Alo-1; Ogbu-1l; Ameshi 1, 2, 3, 4; Enyie 1, 2, 3,4 and River 1, 2 and 3 oil wells

“Anambra State will start to benefit from the 13 per cent derivation fund as soon as proceeds from the operation in the above named oil wells starts contributing revenue into the federation account,” the letter read.

“In addition, there are River 1, 2 and 3 oil wells with proceeds to be shared equally between Anambra and Kogi States until the boundary dispute between the two states is resolved,” it added.

