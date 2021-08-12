The dispute over Imo North senatorial seat has finally come to an end, as Senator Frank Ibezim on Tuesday floored Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Ibezim has thereby become the undisputed senator, representing Imo North in the senate, having scaled all the legal hurdles strewn on his path.

Also, Ibezim has become the only senator in the world to win over 28 court cases after wining the December 5, 2020 by-election in Imo State before his victory is affirmed ultimately.

The Appeal Court judgment is the final as far as the senate seat is concerned, making Ibezim the most celebrated and distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The battle over the senatorial seat had been fiercely contentious since the race to replace the former senator, the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died in 2019 was flagged off.

Analysts say with the victory, Ibezim shall have no more distractions and can now concentrate on giving the zone the much desired representation.

