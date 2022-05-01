By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police command has arrested an alleged most wanted Cultist terrorising the state .

The suspect, Rotimi Adebiyi (a.k.a Paracetamol), described by the police as notorious and murderous, who has been on the wanted list of the command over his role in several cult clashes in the state, which led to the death of some members of another cult group was arrested by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye, led SWAT operatives in his hideout at Ifo area of the state.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),” the suspect, a leader of Eiye cult group, used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always ran back to his hideout in Ifo. The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1:30 am of Saturday 30th of April , where he was apprehended.

“Recovered from him are; one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted criminal charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and a cutlass.Meanwhile, Commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect, with the view of arraigning him in Court as soon as possible”.