Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi has accepted his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs, thereby ending days of uneasy speculations over his fate under the provision of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019

In a letter to the Secretary to the State Government, dated 19th December 2019 and signed by the Acting Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the monarch expressed his willingness to function in the new capacity.

The letter, which was made available to our correspondent reads: “ Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor.

“For clarity, the directives may include the appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other logistics to make the Council operational.”

The letter reassured the governor of the highest regards of the Emir of Kano.

It could be recalled that the government had earlier written to the Emir asking him to either accept or reject his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Dated December 19th 2019 and signed by Musa Yahaya Bichi, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties for the Secretary to the State Government, the letter had issued a two-day ultimatum within which the monarch must convey a reply to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.