JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has signed into law a bill to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and to provide the establishment of ranches in the state.

The bill was presented to the governor for his assent on Wednesday at the state Executive Chambers, in the Governor’s Office, Uyo by the speaker of the state house of assembly, Aniekan Bassey and attorney general and commissioner for Justice of the state, Uko Udom

After signing the bill into law, Governor Emmanuel said that the new law was no respecter of persons irrespective of status or calibre.

He instructed relevant authorities of the government to ensure that the bill was implemented and enforced to the letter with strict compliance, adding that culprits must be brought to book accordingly.

The new law is billed to promote modern techniques in animal husbandry, prevent the destruction of farms by wandering herds of cattle while reducing clashes and killings between herders and farmers in the state.

It will also promote international best practices in livestock administration, regulation, and control in the state, among other things.

The House of Assembly at plenary passed the bill into law, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, as its commencement date, and Aniekan Bassey, the speaker immediately directed Mandu Umoren, the clerk of the House, to communicate the decision of the house to the Governor for his assent.

Cattle Dealers Association, Arewa, Igbo and Yoruba communities and others in the state made their inputs to the bill during a public hearing on it, before it was passed by the House.

Also, the speaker who was accompanied by Udo Kierian Akpan, leader of the house, and Umoren, clerk of the Assembly to the signing ceremony witnessed the inauguration of two Committees by the Governor.

The committees are the Akwa Ibom State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee, chaired by the First Lady, Martha Udom Emmanuel, and Akwa Ibom State Road Safety Management Committee, chaired by Moses Ekpo, the deputy governor.

