Charity, they say, begins at home. This seems to be the guiding principle of finance expert, Olaleye Ajanaku, as his foundation, the OAF recently gave scholarship awards up to university level to some brilliant indigent students from his home state of Osun. He also lent a helping hand to scores of women who are petty traders in the state with grants to boost their business and be able to support their household.

At a special event held recently at the Pentonrise Events Centre, Bodija, Ibadan and witnessed by friends, associates and family members, Ajanaku, through his foundation, launched an initiative geared towards helping the orphans, the vulnerable and widows in the society to raise their standard of living and give hope for their children.

The amiable entrepreneur disclosed that the objective behind the setting up of his foundation is to give back to the society and empower the people by lifting the less privileged, orphans, vulnerable and widows who have little or no means of livelihood in the society. He, however, started with beneficiaries drawn across Ilesha—his hometown— and Osogbo, Osun State capital, with the assurance that he would spread the initiative across the state and other parts of Nigeria.

