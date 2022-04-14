From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The home of the former Statistician-General of the Federation (SG) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Simon Harry, has paid host to mourners from all walks of life.

His Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja witnessed a ceaseless and uncommon flow of vehicle traffic, a development that sent unusual signals to residents of the area.

The chief mourner and the supervising minister of the agency, Zainab Ahmed was one of the dignitaries that visited the family, yesterday.

Others are top government functionaries, staff and directors of the agency who commiserated with the family.

Meanwhile, the premises of NBS as at yesterday, was like a ghost town as most staff of the bureau were absent from work following the shock of the sudden death of their CEO.

One of the staff told Daily Sun that people would not report to the office for the next one week because they are yet to recover from the shock.

The car park was virtually empty, an indication that most directors and deputy directors were absent from work. It was gathered that most directors visited the family of their deceased Chief Executive Officer.

The SG (who was loved by the staff of the bureau) died early on Wednesday, this week, of a heart attack.

He took ill on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive the bout.

Speaking with the Director, Communication and Public Relations Department of NBS, Mr Sunday Ichedi Joel, the SG was slightly indisposed on Saturday, last week and he was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost on Wednesday morning.

Harry took over from Dr Yemi Kale on August 31, 2001, as the Statistician-General of the Federation after Kale had served out his 10 years tenure.

While Kale was recruited from abroad by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government, in 2011 Harry grew from within the system.

To this extent, he understood the needs and aspirations of the staff and he did not waste time restructuring the place.