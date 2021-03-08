The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in conjunction with international development partners is set to host an enlightenment webinar session billed to enable stakeholders effectively understand the provisions of the National Social Protection Policy and make their input in its planned review process.

Scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the webinar is designed to sensitise the public on the policy and its relevance to them. As part of stakeholder engagement, the general public is considered a major stakeholder and the webinar will serve as a buildup to further planned consultations with the ministries and their development partners.

Speaking on the objective of the webinar, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget & National Planning, who also doubles as the Chairperson of the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the review of the policy, Mrs Olusola Idowu said: “This webinar will help the public understand the key aspects of the policy for better ownership and how to benefit from government’s intervention efforts in providing social safety nets for its citizens”.

Attendance at the webinar she added “is free to the public and is to be conducted virtually via Zoom, Youtube and Facebook Live.

According to the stakeholder engagement consultant, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, this webinar will really open the eyes of Nigerians to what social protection is and its key activity that has to be undertaken as part of the buildup to the institutionalisation of the policy.