The governors, in their proposal, seek the creation of a State Account Allocation Committee (SAAC) to oversee the distribution of funds to the three arms of government at the state level.

But in a communique the union issued after a May 8 meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC), the union insisted on its demand that funds meant for the state judiciaries must be deducted directly from the federation account and paid to the heads of courts through the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The union insisted that all the state judiciaries’ funds for October 2020 till May 2021 must be deducted directly from source, the federation account, and paid to the heads of courts through the NJC as prescribed by the constitution.

Speaking on the protracted stike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said the strike was a needless exercise.

He said rather than locking down the whole courts, JUSUN would have filed contempt proceedings against those who disobeyed the order of court.

He however blamed the state governors who he accused of playing god on the issue.

“There was no need for the strike. There is a judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction that monies meant for the Judiciary must be given to them. Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court (now retired), gave that judgment.

“Governors do not operate the constitution of Nigeria. It is not the governors that will implement that section of the constitution that guarantees Independent of the Judiciary. That section of the constitution is supposed to be implemented by members of the Finance Allocation Committee (FAC), the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“These are the people whose duties it is to implement the judgment of Justice Ademola. When a court makes an order and it is not obeyed, what follows? The person who the order of court is in his favour knows what to do or his lawyer. Issue Form 48 to all members of FAC, AGF, Minister of Finance and the CBN Governor,for them to show cause why contempt proceedings cannot be moved against them. You follow it up with Form 49 to say court, send them to jail for disobeying your orders.

“You don’t need a strike. It is the same judiciary that will hear the contempt proceedings and there’s no Judge that will not grant the application. It’s as simple as that. You don’t need to lock up the entire courts in the country.”

Oba who spoke on the insecurity in the country blamed the president Buhari administration for it’s failure to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.