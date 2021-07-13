In their separate contributions during the debate, the duo of Afuye and the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (APC-Ikole 1), said the bill would strengthen the implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature.

The bill tagged,’ Ekiti Legislative Fund Management Bill, 2021″ went through the second and third readings as well as scrutiny of the Committee of the Whole House, before its passage.

Members of the house unanimously passed the bill at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, in Ado-Ekiti.

The lawmakers said that if the bill was eventually given assent, the legislative fund committee would be created for effective, efficient and prudent financial management of the legislative arms of government.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that President Mohammadu Buhari through an Executive Order had granted full financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary, the second and third arms of government, on May 23, 2020.

The assembly also passed the amended Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission and other matters connected therewith bill, 2021.

Members, who included, Mr Adeyemi Ajibade, (APC-Moba 1), Mr Akin Oso (APC-Ido/Osi 2) and Mr Goke Olajide( APC-Efon), who contributed during the debate called for its speedy passage.

They said the amended bill would harmonise all the principal laws concerning the operations of the commission.

Earlier, the members of the assembly had unanimously repealed the State House of Assembly Service Commission Law (as amended).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present during the proceeding were the Chairmen of the Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committees from the Houses of Assembly from some states in the South-West.