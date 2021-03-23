From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Chapter of Parliamentary Staff of Nigeria (PASAN) on Tuesday called on governors in the country to prove their loyalty to the Nigerian constitution by complying with the presidential order on legislative autonomy.

The union, during a protest at the Gombe State House of Assembly to mark the beginning of its strike, stated that the action and the shutting-down of the Assembly complex was to protest the failure of governors to uphold the constitutional provision.

According to Gombe State PASAN Chairman Muhammad Bello Dukku, Nigerian governors must be compelled to obey the law on Nigeria’s legislative autonomy which was signed by President Buhari in 2018.

‘After signing the bill the president issued an executive order 2020 for all the 36 states legislative to be independent and autonomous. But, up till this moment, we have not seen the implementation,’ he stated.

‘The Nigeria Governors’ Forum halted the implementation of Order 10, which is why we came out today to show Nigerians that the principle of the separation of powers and constitution are not being upheld. These people swore to uphold the provisions of the Nigerian constitution and up till now the reverse is the case,’ Dukku said.

He said that the union expects the governors of the 36 states of the federation to comply and ensure that the legislative arm of government is autonomous and operates independently.

The chairman stated that the complex of the Gombe State House of Assembly would remain closed until the demands are met.

Reacting to the protest, the Speaker of the House, Abubakar Luggerewo, said the union had exhausted all avenues before embarking on the strike.

‘We all believe in the doctrine of separation of powers and we all know that staff welfare is of paramount importance, and we are doing everything within our constitutional jurisdictions to resolve the matter.’

‘I am sure our Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is a man of peace, I’m sure he is going to do something about it. We have spoken and he assured me that he is going to call the Gombe State Chapter for dialogue,’ the Speaker told newsmen.

He added that the Nigerian Conference of Speakers are engaging with state governors to address the issue amicably.