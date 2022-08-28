From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Head Digital Financial Services, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Stephen Ambore has tasked the Inclusive Financial Practitioners Association, IFPA on quality policy making.

Ambore stated this in Abuja at the inaugural ceremony of the new Executives of the Association of Digital Finance Practitioners, ADFP and the Inclusive Finance Practitioners Association, IFPA for Abuja and Northern Region.

He stressed that it is only good policies that would make the association important in ecosystem of the country.

“We can put this association in the elites campaign of the country by making sure that whatever that is happening in the nation the Association opinion would be needed” he added

He explained that the ADFP and IFPA need a policy at legislative level for decision and legislation to be in favor of all the efforts that we have been doing.

In his presentation a Board member of the ADFP, Stanley Jacob while Speaking on the “The role of ADFP in Fostering Digital Finance and Inclusion in Nigeria urged the new Executives to focus on sustenance development goals, strategic partnerships and advocate for good policies to promote financial services.

“We should put the association in a way that this bargain will not just be for financial services because the input of this organization is very important in shaping decision making of the country” Jacob emphasized.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Facilitator of the Community of Practice for the Digital Finance Inclusion, Adenike Okunbolade emphasized that over 300 Professionals have been trained in various aspects of Digital financial services and such Knowledge cannot guarantee the anticipated impact if not well harnessed.

Okunbolade who said it was a privilege for Nigeria to both the ADFP and IFPA urged the Executives to make the Association a world class professional Association that would contribute to the evolution and development of Digital Finance services ecosystem.

The newly IFPA President, Isa Aliyushata in his acceptance speech appreciated the group for elected him and pledged to create a conducive environment for citizens to financially through team work.

Aliyushatta stressed that Digital financial services has to stay and promised to partner the ministry of education and National Universities Commission, NUC bringing up curriculum that will fit into the syllabus of financial Inclusion.

“With this we will sustain the brains that would continue with what we have started because alot of us have gone through the experiences of financial Inclusion before we started our course. We need to transfer the knowledge back to society so that we can create a good ecosystem with a multiplier effect of the kind of vision we want to preach.

“I will want us to start with the concept of a team work. If we have this understanding that we are not competing rather we are collaborating ,then we will be able to take these ideas to the people who actually need it the most.” Aliyushata added.