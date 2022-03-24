From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has intervened in the financial argument between the state Auditor-General, Folorunso Adesina and the Bursar of the College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji.

The AG and the bursar have engaged in accusation and counter-accusation over alleged misappropriation of funds in the college.

The state AG had accused the Bursar of the college, Oyedeji, of alleged fraud and inconsistency in the financial reports, asking the state government to declare a state of emergency on the Bursary Department of the college.

The recommendation of the office of the Auditor-General was hinged on the audit carried out on the institution covering a statutory review of 2016 to 2019 financial statements of the college and the auditing of the period between January 1, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

In the report submitted by the AG, it alleged: ‘With the gross financial irregularities observed in the accounts of Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun as duly established by the provision of the Financial Regulation and other extant Laws, the state government is hereby advised to declare a state of emergency on the Bursary Department of Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun since the Auditor-General has uncovered major irregularities perpetrated in the college accounts. Moreover, the 2018 and 2019 financial statements of the college are unreliable because they do not show the true and fair view of the state of affairs of the college.’

But, the Acting Provost of the college, Prof Jimoh Afolabi, in a letter written on behalf of the management, called for the probe of the state AG, describing the report that led to the recommendation of Bursar’s replacement as ‘unfounded.’

The letter addressed to the Ministry of Education, was copied to the Speaker, House of Assembly, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee and Ministry of Justice.

The letter reads: ‘The college management is sad over the recommendations of Auditor-General (AG) calling for quick replacement of the Bursar, Dr Olanrewaju Oyedeji. This is highly uncalled for. The unfounded auditing report authored by AG could be because of refusal of Bursar continued refusal of dolling out public fund, stoppage of collection of cash in the system, automation of revenue collection, not yielding to illegal instructions of the AG, adamant to undue influence of the AG on college staff and disobedience to double standards.’

Daily Sun reports that the House of Assembly has intervened and promised to release the result of its findings very soon.

The Chairman, Public Account Committee, Osun State House of Assembly, Gbenga Ogunkanmi, confirmed the receipt of the report and the defence of the Bursar, saying an investigation has commenced.

‘The House has the Auditor-General’s report and it has been submitted to the House Committee on Public Account. The person that was alleged has also responded to the report. So, the committee is investigating the matter and will submit its report to the house. For now, nobody has been indicted by the house of assembly. We are investigating the matter,’ he said.

A member of the House of Assembly representing Ila constituency, Lati Jaiye, in a 23-minute conversation with an unidentified person, audio exclusively obtained by Daily Sun, said the person next to him would soon be asked to take over.

Apparently, making reference to the bursar, the legislator said: ‘By the time they finished the report they are preparing, they will just ask his second in command to take over.

‘Did I tell you what the committee said? You know they are my colleagues, just yesterday, from so many actions, I established they are likely to have collected money from him, but that money may not actually go around all members of the committee.

‘Do you know they said before we can be given a grant, they empowered Auditor-General and sent Executive Order Bill to us and the bill empowered the Auditor-General to hand over any corrupt official to prison officials. The law is beyond the power of the governor. They said if we don’t pass the law, they will not give us the grant. Even Mr governor does not toy with the office of Auditor-General.

‘When they took his case to the governor, the governor said they should deal with him. This is the beginning of the war. They only alleged him before. They have indicated him now. He can not escape.

‘He wrote a letter to the House of Assembly on Monday begging the speaker that the Auditor-General is still on his high-handedness. I was shown the letter on Monday.

‘They will soon bring out the law and what the law says is that they should hand him over to EFCC. Within one month, the whole thing will be exposed.

‘They are bringing the joker small. At a point, he was asked to be given 21 days, if he fail to respond, he should be given additional 7 days, if he fail to respond, they should give him additional 3 days, if he still fails, they will give him a letter. After one month, it will consume him. The boy is finished.’

When contacted, the legislator who refused to answer phone calls, replied with a message: ‘Who am I to jail a government officer? I’m not please.’