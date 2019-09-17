To ensure that every Nigerian has access to financial services, Access Bank says it aims to grow its customer base from the current 31 million to 65 million customers by 2022.

This is coming on the heels of its Awoof Berekete launch to promote its Access Money Wallet account service.

Speaking to Daily Sun with financial journalists in Lagos, its Head of Business Development and Planning, Chinedu Onuoha, said the Bank aims to achieve its objective of growing its customer base through the campaign tagged Awoof Berekete to promote its Access Money Wallet account service.

According to him, “the Awoof berekete is a savings reward scheme, which runs from August to November 2019 and will see customers rewarded handsomely weekly for using their Access Money Wallet to make transactions. For instance, customers can win 20 per cent cash back on transfers as well as receive 10 times their initial deposit (up to N10,000) when they fund their Access money wallet and save for seven days.

The Access Money Wallet is an electronic wallet service which allows users to save, transfer, and receive money. It provides access to a wide range of financial services offered by Access Bank and access to all the bank’s branches and agents nationwide”.

Commenting further, Onuoha said, “We are the largest bank in terms of customer base. Cumulatively, we have about 30 to 31 million customers. By 2022, we intend that this should be a minimum of 65 million customers. To achieve this, we came up with Awoof berekete.”

Awoof berekete intends to encourage those that abandoned their accounts for a long time for one reason or the other. For you to start transactions on that account, if you do transfers, for your first set of transfers we will be able to reward you with 20 per cent of those transfers. Of course there is a maximum to it. So for instance, if you transfer N5,000, we will give you back 20 per cent (N1000) back instantly.”

Explaining how the service works, Onuoha said that a customer has to dial *901# to get started or visit any Access Bank branch/ Agent location. He pointed out that the service allows customers to transfer money.