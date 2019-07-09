Maduka Nweke

AXA Mansard, a global leader in insurance and asset management has strengthened its commitment empowering youths across Nigeria, with its just concluded financial literacy awareness campaign.

The campaign which was carried out in Lagos and Abuja NYSC orientation camps from June 27-28 for Lagos camp and July 1st, 3rd and 4th for Abuja camp was aimed at sensitizing corps members on various decisions that impact their finances and future.

Corp members were also encouraged to prioritize their health as they were provided with free basic medical check-up, which include Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, sugar level and medical consultation.

This is not the first time AXA Mansard is empowering Corp members across the country. In 2017, AXA Mansard Plc visited the NYSC orientation camps in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to enlighten corps members on the different financial investment plans available to help them have a financially secured future.

In addition, earlier this year, AXA Mansard entered into a partnership deal with Tech point Africa to support growth in technology and the youths was top in the company’s priority.

The Head of Brand and Communications, AXA Mansard, Mrs Nkiru Umeh, stated,

“At AXA Mansard, we are passionate about empowering the youths who represent 60 percent of the Nigeria population. To achieve this, there is a dire need to educate them on the importance of financial planning by using available solutions within their reach.

“We are always committed to being a genuine life partner that can be trusted and we are constantly leveraging on opportunities available to inform Nigerians on how to live a better life through our general insurance, savings and investment, pension and health insurance offerings that secure their future against life uncertainties”.