THE Nigerian Stock Ex- change (NSE) has need Deap Capital Management &

Trust Plc, Thomas Wyatt Plc, and two other companies N5.2 million for default fling in the year so far.

The NSE said the companies fled their audited and interim financial statements after the regulatory

due date and were therefore sanctioned in accordance with the Rules for Filing of

Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing. The Exchange had expected the companies to fle

their financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2019 and 2020,

during which Greif Nigeria Plc and Ellah Lakes Plc also

defaulted. Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc was fined

N3.8 million for the late filing of its 2019 full year

audited result, which it sub- mitted on February 5, 2020

while Thomas Wyatt Nige- ria Plc also failed to fle its third-quarter result at the

expected time and was fined

N700,000. Greif Nigeria Plc,

on its part, received a fine

of N500,000 for failing to

file its 2019 financial statement as at when due while

Ellah Lakes Plc was hit with

N200,000 fine.

According to the Exchange, the sanctions were

applied in accordance with

the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The

Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).

Meanwhile the NSE says

it foresees an increased in- clination from governments

and corporates to raise capital in the domestic market,

particularly through bonds

and secondary market issu- ances despite the increasing

number of COVID-19 cases.

The Exchange’s Chief Executive Offcer, Oscar Onyema, while sharing some of

the efforts of the NSE during

the African Stock Exchanges

panel session at the Brand

Africa 100 Launch in commemoration of Africa Day

2020, said a lot of activities

across diverse asset classes

were seen in the capital market.

“Since we transitioned

to seamless remote trading

and working in response to

COVID-19, we have seen a

lot of activity across diverse

asset classes. Investors have

enjoyed dividend payouts in

double digits in the equities

market; attained relative

safety in the fixed income

market; and are reaping

strong returns in alternative

asset classes like the Newgold ETF. On the part of the

issuers, while there continues to be activity in the pri- mary market, we foresee an

increased inclination from

governments and corporates

to raise capital in the domestic market, particularly

through bonds and secondary market issuances”, Onyema said.