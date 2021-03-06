At 40, it is clearly unarguable that debonair businessman and philanthropist, Dr Oludare Akande’s achievements belie his age. While in his late 30s, this Chicago, United States-based financial expert stunned many as he took an audacious step to unveil the multi-billion naira American Polytechnic of Nigeria (APN) he founded with permanent campus to be located on 309 acres (1,854 plots) of land in Wasinmi Community in Araromi LCDA of Oyo State.

Aside his investments in tertiary education, the Oke-Ogun, Oyo State-born businessman, fondly called ‘Obama,’ has interests in mortgage and financial services both in the United States and Nigeria. The young businessman has, however, added to his growing list of business interests with entrance into the aviation business. Early this year, Akande announced the birth of Bellagio Airlines and with the Air Operations Certificate (AoC) in his kitty, the businessman flew abroad to purchase the initial five aircraft to commence operations of Bellagio Airlines soonest.

According to sources, Akande’s investment in the aviation sector is borne out of his decision to fill the yawning gaps he has observed in the industry. With Bellagio Airlines, Akande planned to introduce excellence and class into the aviation sector. And he is starting with the acquisition of five aircraft — two cargo and three passenger aircraft— to start operations any moment from now.

Just last week, Spotlight learnt Akande finalised all arrangements with one of the aircraft manufacturers in Europe to fly in the aircraft.

The multi-billionaire businessman, who celebrated his landmark 40th birthday in grand style last December, had hit the bigger spotlight sometime in August 2020 when he stunned music mogul, Yinka Ayefele with a gift of electric stand-up wheelchair. This rare gift to the celebrated musician drew the attention of many —both on the social and mainstream media— to this young Chairman of American Polytechnic of Nigeria. And with his foray into the aviation sector, all eyes will further be on the young entrepreneur who has resolved to encourage other Diasporans to come home to invest in the economy of their fatherland.