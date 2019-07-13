Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tasked security agencies in the country to find the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who was murdered by suspected kidnappers on Friday.

Mrs Olakunrin, the second daughter of Fasoranti, was attacked by suspected kidnappers alleged to be Fulani herdsmen between Kajola and Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

She was shot dead by the suspected kidnappers, while some other passengers were abducted. Police say they are still on the trail of the culprits.

Akeredolu, who paid a condolence visit to the Fasoranti family in Akure, condemned the killing and called on the security agencies to do everything possible to apprehend her killers.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, Akeredolu said: “This is one death too many. It is unacceptable and condemnable.”

According to the governor “this sad development once again heightens the level of fear that has pervaded our nation even as it represents a despicable commentary in all ramifications.

“To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil.

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, the governor symphatises with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the state over this dastardly act.

“However, the governor wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and allow the police to unravel the perpetrators of this murder.”

“Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, those blood-thirsty murderers.

“There is no hiding place for such in Ondo State,” he added.

Meanwhile, symphatisers have continued to throng the residence of the Afenifere leader, Chief Fasoranti located in Alagbaka area of Akure to commiserate with him over the sudden demise of his 56-year-old daughter, Mrs Olakunrin.

A condolence register has been opened at the Fasoranti residence.

Some of the early callers at the residence of Fasoranti were the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu; deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi; secretary to the state government, Mr Ifedayo Abegunde and other members of the State Executive Council.

Afenifere leaders including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, Yinka Odumakin, Dehinde Arogbofa and former Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko have also paid a condolence visit to Fasoranti.

It was also gathered that Oyo State governor Mr Seyi Makinde had sent a condolence message to Fasoranti.

Religious leaders led by the Bishop of Akure Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Borokini, are also reported to have visited the 93 year leader.