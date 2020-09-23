Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barr Istifanus Gyang, has urged government and security agencies to find the killers of the Acting Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka.

The Senator noted that the traditional ruler was killed Monday night at his Rasat residence in Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area by assailants suspected to be herdsmen.

Sen Gyang, in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, described the murder of the traditional ruler as ‘inhuman, barbaric and devilish’.

‘The targeted assassination and gruesome murder of the Acting Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka, by assailants suspected to be killer herdsmen the night of Monday 20/09/2020 in his residence at Rasat, Foron of B/Ladi LGA, has been described by Senator ID Gyang as inhuman, barbaric and devilish,’ the statement read.

Sen Gyang said the murderous act was typical of the serial attacks that have targeted traditional rulers in Plateau for elimination as if to culminate the annexation of their lands and people.

He expressed concern that at a time when a series of peacebuilding engagement and dialogue has been undertaken at governmental and non-governmental levels, criminals are bent on bloodletting and terrorising communities and their traditional rulers.

‘Consequently, Senator Gyang is calling on the government and security agencies to rise to the challenge to arrest this ugly trend and fish out the perpetrators for prompt prosecution otherwise, lawless and bloodthirsty criminals and terrorists will be emboldened in their evil acts thereby endangering peace and peace-loving citizens,’ the statement continued.

The Senator sent his condolence to the immediate family of the late native ruler of the Foron Community and the people of Plateau.