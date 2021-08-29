Since 2003, I have discussed stress more than ten times, but last week, I stumbled on an article by Awake magazine titled “Find relief from stress “. The article approached stress from a different angle. As always, I decided to share it with my patients and readers.

According to Jill, as discussed in the Awake magazine – “Everyone has stress to some degree, yet I am overwhelmed with stress. It is not from just one big problem, but from many situations, from struggles, and from seemingly un- ending years of caring for my physically and mentally challenged husband”.

Barry said, “My wife left me, and I had to raise two children on my own. It was hard being a single parent. On top of that, I lost my job and couldn’t afford to get my vehicle inspected for registration. I had no idea how to handle things. The stress was overwhelming. I knew deep down that it was wrong to kill myself, so l begged God to end my misery “. I know some of us, have been in similar situations as Barry, and contemplated suicide.

Like Jill and Barry, do you sometimes feel overwhelmed with stress?

If so read on let us examine common causes of stress, how stress can affect us, and how we can get at least a measure of stress relief. Most adults report being under increasing levels of stress. Modern life style, unlike in the olden days, is filled with change and uncertainty. Consider just some of the changes and uncertainties that contribute to stress – example :