Since 2003, I have discussed stress more than ten times, but last week, I stumbled on an article by Awake magazine titled “Find relief from stress “. The article approached stress from a different angle. As always, I decided to share it with my patients and readers.
According to Jill, as discussed in the Awake magazine – “Everyone has stress to some degree, yet I am overwhelmed with stress. It is not from just one big problem, but from many situations, from struggles, and from seemingly un- ending years of caring for my physically and mentally challenged husband”.
Barry said, “My wife left me, and I had to raise two children on my own. It was hard being a single parent. On top of that, I lost my job and couldn’t afford to get my vehicle inspected for registration. I had no idea how to handle things. The stress was overwhelming. I knew deep down that it was wrong to kill myself, so l begged God to end my misery “. I know some of us, have been in similar situations as Barry, and contemplated suicide.
Like Jill and Barry, do you sometimes feel overwhelmed with stress?
If so read on let us examine common causes of stress, how stress can affect us, and how we can get at least a measure of stress relief. Most adults report being under increasing levels of stress. Modern life style, unlike in the olden days, is filled with change and uncertainty. Consider just some of the changes and uncertainties that contribute to stress – example :
•Divorce
•The death of a loved one. •Severe illness – stroke, paralysis amputation.
•Serious accidents.
•Crimes.
•Fear of being kidnapped or killed by terrorists or bandits.
•A hectic pace of life.
•Disasters – natural or man made. •Pressure at school or work place. •Worries about employment an financial security.
•Retirement without gratuity, pensions, personal house or vehicle. •Death of a spouse.
The loss of a job, can be devastating, putting unemployed workers at risk for physical illness, marital strain, anxiety, depression and even suicide. Loss of job affects every part of life.
It is not uncommon for children to suffer from stress. Some are bullied at school or neglected at home. Others are abused physically emotionally or sexually. Many are anxious about exams and school grades. Still others see their family torn apart by divorce and separation. Stressed children may have nightmares, learning difficulties, depression, or a tendency to be withdrawn. Some seem unable to control their emotions and suffer panic attacks. A child suffering from stress needs urgent help.
As I have said ad nauseam, stress is your body’s response to a demanding situation. Your brain causes hormones to flood your system. These increase your heart rate, regulate your blood pressure, expand or constrict the capacity of your lungs, and tense your muscles. Before you are fully aware of what is happening, your body is primed for action. When a stressful episode is over, your body comes off “high alert” and returns to normal.
Next week we shall discuss “Good and bad stress and how to find relief from stress “. Always be medically guided.
