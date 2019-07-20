Ingredients:

•Fish fillet

•All-purpose flour

•Eggs, beaten

•Garlic powder

•Bread crumbs

•Salt and pepper to taste

•Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

•Pre-heat the vegetable oil in a deep frying pan.

•Cut the fish into finger shaped pieces.

•In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour with garlic powder, salt and pepper.

•In another mixing bowl, pour the beaten egg.

•In a zip-lock bag, pour in the bread crumbs.

•Dip the fish fingers in the flour mixture and coat evenly all round, then into the beaten egg, letting excess egg drips of.

Finally put the fish fingers into the bread crumbs, lock the bag and shake to evenly coat the fish fingers.

•Fry the fish fingers in batches in the already hot oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.

•Remove and drain on a paper towel.