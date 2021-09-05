Finidi George is expected to take over as the new coach of Enyimba, but there are few details to be sorted by both parties.

It was reported on Thursday that the former Super Eagles winger will replace coach Fatai Osho, but Enyimba is yet to make an official announcement concerning the deal.

Latest from the camp of Enyimba has it that discussion over backroom staff staffs are still on goals and that is the reasons, Finidi hasn’t been announced.

It is understood that Finidi want to come with his first assistant, but Enyimba declined.

“Finidi requested to come with his first assistant. He is not comfortable with Enyimba setting up the entire crew for him. Yes, discussion at 99% stage, just this clause delaying the official announcement.

Recalled Enyimba granted former Super Eagles Head Coach, Austin Eguaveon, the freedom to choose his assistants, he left with them after his contract was terminated.

