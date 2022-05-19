Former Ajax Amsterdam winger, George Finidi has revealed that he was surprised to be appointed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as the new Super Eagles coach.

Finidi returned to Nigeria last year after earning his coaching license, aiming to handle one of the country’s youth sides, but the NFF appointed others instead.

Two-time Africa CAF Champions League winners Enyimba, however, hired Finidi as the head coach of the Aba Elephants.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Results have been below expectations, with Enyimba sitting in the sixth position, three places and four points away from a continental spot, but the Elephants have played some of the most exciting attacking football in the NPFL.

And seemingly out of the blue, the NFF named Finidi as Super Eagles’ second assistant coach to Salisu Yusuf.

And on Sunday, while announcing the agreement with Portuguese gaffer Jose Peseiro, the federation revealed that there had been a reshuffle, which placed Finidi as the new first assistant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The former Real Betis winger admits that even he was stunned by the turn of events.

“I did not see that coming,” Finidi told Premium Times.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Honestly, I didn’t even expect it. But all we need to do is ensure that all hands are on deck to ensure we work together with whosoever is coming in as head coach.”

Finidi was a key member of the Super Eagles’ Golden Generation that lifted the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and qualified Nigeria for her first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

One of the most prominent features of that side was their attacking verve from the flanks.