From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has lauded Enyimba FC for appointing ex-Nigerian International, Finidi George as the club’s new head coach.

Ikpeazu made the commendation when he received the former Super Eagles winger at Government House.

The governor said he was excited by the news of Finidi’s appointment, and praised him for accepting to return home to develop the game.

“I must say that I’m very proud of Enyimba for making the bold move of appointing Finidi. I was very excited when I heard about it and I know this is a sign of good things.

“I also want to thank you (Finidi) for accepting to come back home to contribute to the growth of the game. With all you were able to achieve as a player, I know that you have a lot to pass down to this generation.

He told the new coach that “Abia State is the home of football in Nigeria and Enyimba is more than a club; it is a religion for our people. Having an iconic coach for such a big team is a very good match and I know we will make an impact in Africa under you.”

The Governor revealed that he was an admirer of the playing career of the former Ajax player, and has no doubt that he will measure the same level of success on his coaching path.

“As far as football is concerned, you (Finidi) are a brand. You may not know it but I was your great fan in your playing days. I was always in love with your crosses and your speed on the wings. You were one of my favourite players in that set of Super Eagles team.”

Finidi thanked the Governor for receiving him and showing interest in the development of sports in the state.

“I am very grateful for how you have received me with open arms. I am happy to be here in Abia State and feel proud to have been considered by Enyimba.

“You are a sports loving Governor and the only way we can make you happy is by working hard and winning. Today I have come to see you empty-handed but I am hoping that when we come back here, we will come holding a trophy.”

Finidi was accompanied on the visit by his son, and Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu.