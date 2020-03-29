Former Dutch international striker, Peter van Vossen has picked the iconic Nigerian winger in his finest team to ever play for the Eredivisie giants.

Vossen and George Finidi were teammates, when Ajax won the league title and then went on to conquer Europe in 1995. The former Fortuna Sittard manager was convinced he never saw a better right-winger than the Nigerian at the Dutch club.

Finidi joined the Sons of the Gods in 1993 after excelling on the local scene with Sharks FC of Port Harcourt.

It didn’t take long before the 1994 AFCON-winning star became a leading figure in an Ajax team that won eight major titles, including the 1995 UEFA Champions League beating AC Milan 1-0 in the final.

Finidi was a constant smooth operator on the right side of Ajax midfield, playing all 90 minutes in that memorable final, while Vossen didn’t even make it off the bench.

Vossen, though, did not hesitate in naming Finidi alongside renowned heroes like Edwin van der Saar, Marco van Basten, Clarence Seedorf, and Jari Litmanen, among others.

Explaining to Ad.nl the reason behind his choice of the former Real Betis winger, Vossen said:

“Finidi George was a graceful right-winger, with speed, technique, insight, and scoring ability.

“In addition, he also had a lot of football sense. He was very good at timing the game.”