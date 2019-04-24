Former Super Eagles forward, Finidi George has reiterated his belief that the current crop of players in the national team has what it takes to win the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Egypt in June, AOIFootball.com reported.

The former Ajax winger, who spoke exclusively to AOIFootball.com, noted that although countries like Cameroon, Egypt and Senegal look favourites on paper; he believed the expansion of the competition will offer plenty of surprises.

“We have to focus on ourselves, going into the competition and if the cohesion among the players is right then everything is possible.

“Of course we have a big chance of winning the tournament because, we have a great team to do that, but we should be prepared to face tough competitions from the likes of Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal and even Morocco.

“The boys must just learn to take their chances when it comes because, football is all about taking your chances at decisive moments,” Finidi concluded.

Placed in Group B with Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea, the 2013 champions will hope to go two places better than their last visit to the Pyramid Nation, where they finished third at the 2006 edition.