Ex-Super Eagles World Cup star, Finidi George has arrived Nigeria to finalise his appointment as new coach of Enyimba.

SCORENigeria learnt Finidi flew into the country accompanied by his son Monday night.

“He will sign his contract papers with Enyimba this week,” a top source told SCORENigeria

“He has resolved to work in Nigeria and he had several options to do so in the NPFL come the new season.”

Finidi will replace Fatai Osho, whose contract after two years at the helm was not renewed.

