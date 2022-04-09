From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari on Friday handed over Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) of three-bedroom bungalows to eight members of the Super Eagles who won the 1994 Nation’s Cup but Finidi George’s name was conspicuously missing.

The members who collected their C of Os in Abuja include, Peter Rufai, Augustine Eguavoen, Victor Ikpeba, Stephen Edema and Colonel Aselieu while the late Uche Okafor was represented by his daughter, Tochukwu Okafor, Isaac Semitoje was represented by Augustine Eguavoen. The only absentee was Sunday Oliseh, who, it was learnt, was absent for an undisclosed reason.

However, the ceremony was supposed to have taken place in Delta State last week but the recipients were not communicated on time.

Earlier, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola who handed over the documents to them, said the earlier arrangement was that the handover be made at the commissioning site but due to a communication gap, the ceremony which was slated in Delta State did not hold. That was the reason it was brought to Abuja.

According to Fashola, the Minister of Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare facilitated the programme and the president approved it.

However, when the list was being compiled, the name of Finidi George was omitted. This has been represented to the president for approval.