Former Nigeria international and Enyimba coach, Finidi Goerge, insists his team did not play to their full strength but expressed delight that they claimed all three points against Abia Warriors.

“We did not play to our strengths. We are a passing team and had a better game in the first 20 minutes and in the second half, it was 50-50, so we’re going to work on that and be better in the next game,” said Finidi.

On the outcome of the game, Finidi, a good friend of Imama Amapakabo, his rival on Abia Warriors bench, said, “We’re happy because it was a difficult game. As you can see, the weather was very hot and as time goes on the players will get better when they compete like this. I must take the positive things I saw out of the game and work on the things that were not that good”.

After about half an hour of possession football exhibited by both sides, hosts Enyimba had gone in front in the 34th minute through Ekene Awazie who did well to cushion Philip Ozor’s pass before firing beyond Warriors goalkeeper Okiemute Odah.

For Warriors, the defeat marks the second season in a row that they will open their league campaign with a defeat against their more illustrious neighbors Enyimba.