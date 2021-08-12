From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya, has charged General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Brigade Commanders of the various Army divisions and units across the country to put an end to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country.

General Yahaya charged the senior officers to devise multidimensional, multidisciplinary and multifaceted approaches to achieve the desired results in the shortest possible time.

The COAS, who gave the charge at the opening of the second Senior Command and Leadership Seminar held at the 1 Division Auditorium, Kaduna, assured that the Nigerian Army under his leadership is being repositioned to conduct its operations efficiently.

Lamenting the security challenges in the country, the COAS commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army who he said have performed creditably well and paying the supreme price to keep the country one.

He said such sacrifices have become imperative to defeat the myriad of adversaries behind threats to the internal security of the country.

He said the Army will be better positioned under the current leadership through effective training and re-training adding that the training would improve the capacity of the Army to checkmate security challenges currently facing the country.

He charged the senior officers to make good use of the opportunities offered by the seminar to equip themselves and be ready for the battle ahead of them.

He assured that mechanisms are already in motion to reinvigorate training and to effectively plan and conduct operations, drawing lessons from the previous operation

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement that the seminar targeted incumbent and potential General Officers Commanding (GOC) and Brigade Commanders.

Addressing participants at the seminar, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Kabiru Mukhtar, noted that the seminar is a clear indication of the premium the Chief of Army Staff places on quality leadership in the Nigerian Army.

The GOC, while noting that the contemporary threats and the operating environment demand innovative leadership and competence from commanders, said operations under the Division have yielded remarkable successes leading to a marked decline in security incidents in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He attributed the achievements to the concerted effort of troops of the Division and sister security agencies, under the guidance of the Chief of Army Staff.

Present at the event were General Martin Luther Agwai (retd) former Chief of Defence Staff, who delivered the keynote address, Maj Gen Chris Olukolade, former Director Defence Information, Maj Gen Lawrence Ngubane former Chief of Operations, as well as principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commanders of military Institutions, formations and other security agencies.

