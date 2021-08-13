From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya, has charged General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Brigade Commanders of the various army divisions and units across the country to end terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country.

Gen Yahaya, told the commanders to devise multidimensional, multidisciplinary and multifaceted approaches to achieve the desired results in the shortest possible time.

The COAS, who gave the charge at the opening of the second Senior Command and Leadership Seminar, at the 1 Division Auditorium, Kaduna, assured that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, was being repositioned to conduct its operations efficiently.

While lamenting the security challenges in the country, the COAS commended officers and soldiers of the army, who he said have performed creditably well and paid the supreme price to keep the country one. He said such sacrifices have become imperative to defeat the myriad of adversaries behind threats to the internal security of the country.

He said the army would be better positioned under the current leadership through effective training and re-training, adding that the training would improve the capacity of the army to checkmate security challenges currently bedevilling the country.

He, therefore, charged the senior officers to make good use of the opportunities offered by the seminar to equip themselves and ready for the battle ahead of them.

He assured that mechanisms are already in motion to reinvigorate training and to effectively plan and conduct operations, drawing lessons from previous operation.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the seminar targeted incumbent and potential General Officers Commanding (GOC) and Brigade Commanders.

