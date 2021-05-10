From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

To show appreciation to its numerous customers, the management of FINLAB Nigeria Ltd has empowered 122 youths across the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo State. The company which recently turned 40 noted that the gesture was part of its strategy of alleviating poverty among the teeming youths in the country.

Chairman of the company, Chief Uzomba Nwaije, who disclosed this while interacting with newsmen noted that Finlab was building a strong network to empower humanity and contribute to national development.

Nwaije said that “having turned 40 this year, as part of the celebration we are kick-starting it with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme targeted at building small and medium entrepreneurs in selected communities in Imo State.

“The story of Finlab is a long one. We started making furniture equipment and later entered the technology/engineering equipment space, then laboratory plastic wear, and educational equipment. At 40, I think we have just started. What started 40 years ago as a mere theory has today become a way of life. “We decided to empower about 122 young entrepreneurs by giving them interest free loans to consolidate and improve their little businesses for which they were expected to pay back in 3 to 5 year’s time, but because of enthusiasm shown during the training, we would no longer ask them to pay back.

“Our goal is to eradicate poverty in our communities and society. What we have done is to sow one seed corn in you and expect you to multiple it into uncountable numbers. You have no reason to fail.