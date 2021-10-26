By Steve Agbota

A fintech startup, Oaklinks.ng, is repositioning the e-commerce industry to boost trade and encourage saving culture among business community in the country.

Speaking with Daily Sun in an interview, Chief Executive Officer, Adeyemi Olamide Kaka, said Oaklinks, as an organisation, helps and encourages people to save money through online business because the new thing about the nation’s financial situation is digital money.

He added that the company is wired and structured to give solutions to various problems that are facing online business owners’ whether “you are a potential buyer or you are selling.”

He said the company has to create the e-commerce platform for everybody to synergise to do trade without owning a physical shop with the digital space, which is the online business that is very versatile and open enough for people to explore.

“And having the people in the mind, especially the shop owners because many people these days cannot go out of their house to where the market is situated.

“So the convenient of the people is what we have at heart from the sellers, the buyers and the stakeholders. That is the essence of what it entails,” he said.

However, he urged Nigeria to focus on e-commerce industry, saying the industry can bring out Nigeria out of economic recession because it is new oil boom in the country.

According to him, e-commerce industry is very huge and people just started to tap into the resources availability embedded in the industry.

“The more innovation we put in place, the more technology and enthusiasm as well as the spirit to do more to deliver a valuable product would help us to achieve the aim of using e-commerce as our new oil in Nigeria,” he said.

