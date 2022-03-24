Fidelity Bank Plc, has been commended for simplifying digital payments and customer journey following the recent launch of PayGatePlus, a one-stop solution for payments that caters essentially for all business categories within the financial ecosystem.

Powered by OnePipe, PayGatePlus is a next-generation embedded finance platform which enables organisations in any sector to seamlessly integrate financial services into their existing offerings. The platform offers services such as web payments, virtual accounts, funds transfer, direct debit, online collections via NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), BVN validation, and Buy Now, Pay Later.

At the platform’s official unveiling held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos recently, the bank was praised for leading the charge in embedded finance with several guests emphasising that it was rapidly becoming the standard for delivering unified, enhanced user experiences. While congratulating the bank on improving payment service delivery, Degbola Abudu, Founder and CEO of Capricorn Digital Limited, noted that the platform’s launch would result in a diversification of new digital financial products across different platforms in the coming years.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I think PayGatePlus will be of immense value to the industry as it will enable different types of payments. Whether it’s the virtual account that can be created seamlessly or payments that will enable the distribution of loans across different channels, we see this platform as really enabling the bank to push many digital products through different digital channels including one like ours”, saidAbudu.