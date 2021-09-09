From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has emerged the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Planning Committee.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this was part resolutions reached at the party’ s 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held on Thursday, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan, who stated the NEC meeting, which was called to firm up plans for the PDP October 30 convention, noted that the Bayelsa State governor, Diri Douye and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, will serve as deputy chairman and secretary of the convention committee, respectively.

Similarly, he explained that NEC also approved the appointment of Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as chairman of the PDP zoning committee.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.