Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has rejected in its totality, claims by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN’) saying the Adamawa state governor has breached COVID-19 safety protocols.

While the statement failed to mention any specific area where the governor breached any of the protocols, its general accusative slanting was false, misleading and a total distortion of happenings in the travel in question.

This was made known by the press secretary to the Adamawa state governor, Humwashi Wonosikau, in an exclusive chat with Daily Sun in Yola, Adamawa state.

Humwashi said, “The Adamawa state governor should be commended by FAAN not critcised because he was a sticker for the COVID-19 protocols during the travel.

“First things first, there were only six people on the governor’s entourage not eight as FAAN’S statement wrongly stated.

“FAAN’s claims that the rivers state government’s entourage drove into airport premises in violation of Its protocol was also false because nothing like that happened.”

Humwashi explained that, “The Adamawa state governor on arrival insisted that everyone body’s temperature must be tested and ensured that every necessary protocols was observed to the letter.

“To avoid the going back and forth with FAAN’, the airport in question is an international airport, we challenge them to release the security footage to show whether their claims are true.

“The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has been consistent in his principles and policies and has continued to act responsibly and insisted that everyone around him maintains the level of discipline in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The success in handling the COVID-19 in the state is a testament to this and we encourage FAAN to desist from issuing false and misleading statements aimed at tarnishing the image of the governor.”