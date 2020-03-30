Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced two weeks lockdown of the state as from midnight of today as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Fintiri made the announcement yesterday in Yola in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou.

He said the painful decision was necessary to save lives.

“Adamawa Government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state in an effort to avoid the spread of Coronavirus disease for a period of 14 days with effect from midnight Tuesday March 31st 2020.

“Inter state travel restriction is also imposed as inter state and international borders with Cameroon are to remain shut during this period. The ban also affects tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the State.”

Fintiri lamented that the directive given to workers on grade levels 01 to 14 to stay at home was not adhered to and government was left with no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people of the state.

“As Covid-19 continues to spread with 111 reported cases in Nigeria, social activities such as clubbing and joints are hereby banned.

“Markets are also hereby restricted, except for those selling food items, pharmaceuticals, filling stations, while banks are to provide skeletal services,” the governor said.

He emphasised on the need for the public to ensure basic personal hygiene practices, hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.