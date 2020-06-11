Billy Graham Abe, Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a twenty four hours curfew on some communities in Guyuk and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa state, following a violent communal clash in which some members of the communities are feared Dead and properties destroyed.

The governmnent expressed concern over the sudden eruption of violence in communities that have been living peacefully with each other for several decades.

This is made known in a press statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor and made available to Newsmen, Thursday.

The statement reads, “The Adamawa state government has imposed 24 hour curfew on Lafiya, Boshikiri, Zakawan, Masermei, Dumna Zerbu, Dumna Burthi, Dumba Dutse, Duwu and Tsalbu communities in Lamurde and Guyuk local Government areas of the State following renewed disturbances in these communities.

“The 24 hour curfew, beginning from 6:00am and takes immediate effect until further notice.

Governnent warns residents of the affected communities to respect the order while everything is being done to restore normalcy.

“Government advises citizens to exercise restraint and refrain from taking the Law into their hands.

“It is regretrable that the disturbance is coming just weeks after the Tingo crisis, warning that government will not take it lightly with anyone out to forment trouble.

Meanwhile, about twenty people have been apprehended in connection to the fight at Boshikiri, of Guyuk local government area of Adamawa state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the arrest.

Nguroje explained that many houses and other valuables have been destroyed in the wake of the clash forcing residents of the affected areas to scamper for safety else where.

He said, “There is no established figure of fatality as a result of the conflict yet but that investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident and make more arrest of the perpetrators as military and police forces have been deployed to the area to maintain peace.”

So far the villages affected include Boshikiri and Zakawon in Guyuk local government as well as Mamsirme, and Tarakra in Lafiya lamurde local government.