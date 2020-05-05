Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has signed an executive order banning activities in six cattle markets in the state including a ban on religious and social gatherings as part of guidelines for containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The order also stipulates that workers on levels 12 upward would resume work on the 4th of May, 2020, while workers on levels 1 to 10 are expected to resume work in two batches.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikau, and made available to Newsmen, Tuesday.

As part of the guideline for taming the spread of Coronavirus in the state, a curfew has been imposed from 8 pm to 6 am and that all defaulters would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the state.

Giving the order Fintiri said, “The Order gives legal backing to the indefinite closure of Mubi Main and International Cattle Markets, and those of Chigari, Gurin, Wuro-Bokki in Fufore Local Government Area, Ganye Cattle Market as well as Konkol Cattle Market in Maiha Local Government Area.

“The Order backs the resumption of work by Civil Servants on grade level 12 and above, effective from Monday 4th May 2020, while those on grade levels 1-10 are to be divided into 2 groups, for the purpose of reporting to duty between the hours of 8:00am to 2:00 pm, on weekdays.

“Officers on essential duty are however to carry on with their assigned responsibilities while maintaining safe distancing protocol and wearing of face mask at all times.

“Temperature checks and hand sanitizing protocols are to be strictly adhered to at all entry points and number of visitors, limited to only invited persons.”

He added that, “Operation of recreational areas, facilities and event centres such as Clubs, Bars, Gardens, Beer Parlours are by this Order banned. likewise, Parties, Weddings, and Religious gatherings in Mosques, Churches, Halls and Buildings with whatever name called and open spaces are also banned.

“However, weddings and burials where necessary would not be attended by more than 15 people.”

Adding that, “Tricycle operators are by this order only allowed to carry a maximum of three persons including the Rider, Taxis/Cars are to carry only four persons at a time including the driver, while buses are to reduce occupants at any time to 50% installed capacity.

“Only vehicles conveying goods such as Agro-products, Petroleum products, Medical supplies, Relief and Construction materials as well as Courier and Security services would be allowed entry into the State provided they satisfy conditions put in place by the COVID-19 Containment Committee, but be reminded that the State government will enforce strictly the ban on interstate travels.

“Schools across the State would remain closed until further notice, but are encourage to continue with e-learning and virtual teachings.”

He cautioned persons with underlying conditions to stay at home while warning the public that security personnel would be on ground to impose the curfew and ensure a strict compliance to the executive order.